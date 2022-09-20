Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.15.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.