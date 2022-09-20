Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0975 on Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $97.43 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00088303 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00074924 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00020490 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001749 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00031530 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007806 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000168 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000272 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is ardorplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.