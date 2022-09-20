Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 243,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth $657,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

