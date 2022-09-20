Arionum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ARO)

Arionum (ARO) traded 70.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $6,473.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 75.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00023984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00153911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00270401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.28 or 0.00737484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00589318 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arionum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

