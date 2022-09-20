ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $3,698,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.