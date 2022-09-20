ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $125.86.

