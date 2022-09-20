ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,515 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RADA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $12,975,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of RADA opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $525.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 0.92.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

