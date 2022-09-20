ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 940,747 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 940,747 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,083 shares of company stock worth $598,332 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

