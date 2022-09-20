Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

