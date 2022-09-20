Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.45.
Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 8,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $158,554.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,972.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $247,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,907 shares of company stock worth $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
