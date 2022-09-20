Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives $5.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AANNF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. Aroundtown has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.35.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

