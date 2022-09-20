Arqma 24-Hour Volume Reaches $76.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $89,315.41 and $76.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,140.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00024384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00153234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00269616 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00736529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00589360 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,626,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,878 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

