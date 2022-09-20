Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

ARW opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $94.45 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

