Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Board of Directors Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
ARW opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $94.45 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.