Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Down 11.9% in August

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 171,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

AROW stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.60. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

