Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Arrowroot Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Arrowroot Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Arrowroot Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

