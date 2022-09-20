Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ARTW opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

