Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

