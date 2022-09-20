Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $97.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.06.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 469.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.
