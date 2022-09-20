Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASBFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

