Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $327,239.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00011281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00123276 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00873722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.
Buying and Selling Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token
Receive News & Updates for Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.