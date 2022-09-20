AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £125 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £108.05 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:AZN opened at £102.06 ($123.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £108.38 and a 200-day moving average of £104.37. The company has a market cap of £158.14 billion and a PE ratio of -172.14. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a one year high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

About AstraZeneca

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 76.40 ($0.92) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

