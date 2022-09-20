AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) vs. Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Financial Comparison

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AstraZeneca and Keros Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstraZeneca $37.42 billion 4.80 $112.00 million ($0.41) -141.44 Keros Therapeutics $20.10 million 44.42 -$58.74 million ($3.31) -11.22

Profitability

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Keros Therapeutics. AstraZeneca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keros Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AstraZeneca and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstraZeneca -2.84% 25.88% 9.58% Keros Therapeutics N/A -35.12% -33.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AstraZeneca and Keros Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstraZeneca 1 6 6 0 2.38 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

AstraZeneca presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.91%. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.64%. Given Keros Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keros Therapeutics is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats AstraZeneca on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia bipolar disease; Nexium, and Losec/Prilosec for gastroenterology; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize small molecule medicines for obesity; Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop eplontersen, a liver-targeted antisense therapy in Phase III development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; Proteros Biostructures GmbH to jointly discover novel small molecules for the treatment of hematological cancers; Sierra Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize AZD5153. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

