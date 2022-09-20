Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Director Warren C. Johnson Acquires 5,700 Shares

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) Director Warren C. Johnson bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Astronics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $266.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.72. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Astronics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,782,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 319,303 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 20.7% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Astronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 196,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Astronics by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 180,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astronics

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.