AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 1.6 %

ALOT opened at $12.25 on Friday. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

