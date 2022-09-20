ASX Limited (ASX:ASX) Insider Heather Smith Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

ASX Limited (ASX:ASX – Get Rating) insider Heather Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$75.42 ($52.74) per share, with a total value of A$75,419.00 ($52,740.56).

ASX Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from ASX’s previous Final dividend of $1.11. ASX’s payout ratio is 91.25%.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, technical and information services, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.