ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

