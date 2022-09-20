Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACABW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACABW opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

