Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 64,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 117,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUUD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Auddia by 4,981.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

