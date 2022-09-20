Audius 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.26 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Audius coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $181.90 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,122,625,641 coins and its circulating supply is 824,683,041 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

