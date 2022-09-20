Auto Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for about $239.15 or 0.01259335 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auto Coin Profile

Auto’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auto’s official website is autofarm.network.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

