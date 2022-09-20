AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AutoWeb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AutoWeb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.