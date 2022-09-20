AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.39 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
AutoWeb Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.09. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
About AutoWeb
AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.
