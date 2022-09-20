Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.94 or 0.00088691 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.01 billion and $334.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00075934 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020650 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001789 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031721 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007835 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008985 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 295,751,281 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
