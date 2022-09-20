Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) CFO David M. Gray Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) CFO David M. Gray bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.75 per share, with a total value of $15,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.74.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 43.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after buying an additional 185,907 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 527.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 343.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 159,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 61.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 103,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 222.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 76,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

