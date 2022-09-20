Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avnet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Avnet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

