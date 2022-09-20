Axie Infinity Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.02 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $118.60 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $12.28 or 0.00064433 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.76 or 1.00139847 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005317 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00061001 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007309 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010685 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005472 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00078381 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
AXS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
