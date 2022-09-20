Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,381,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

