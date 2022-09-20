Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Rosset bought 15,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 261,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$183,050.

Jonathan Rosset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Jonathan Rosset bought 15,000 shares of Azimut Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$12,150.00.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of Azimut Exploration stock opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. Azimut Exploration Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$2.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.13 million and a PE ratio of 22.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration ( CVE:AZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Elmer property located in the James Bay region.

