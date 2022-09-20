Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Short Interest Update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,460,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 15th total of 25,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $65,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

