Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BNCZF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.30 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.80 ($3.88) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €4.20 ($4.29) to €3.60 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Banco BPM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Banco BPM has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

