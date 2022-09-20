Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 242,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 54,316 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 523,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 313,048 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

