Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Grupo Santander raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.
Banco Macro Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.95.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
