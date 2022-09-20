Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,063.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,045.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,063.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $66,978. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 501,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,217,000 after buying an additional 142,078 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,021,000 after buying an additional 564,631 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 278,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAND stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $377.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.06 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

