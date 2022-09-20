Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 26,269 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.83% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $294,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.69 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

