Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Canadian National Railway worth $259,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.2 %

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.12. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.