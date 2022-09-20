Bank of America Corp DE Has $272.18 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.77% of Xylem worth $272,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,484. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

