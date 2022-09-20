Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,999,641 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.97% of Shaw Communications worth $291,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE SJR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.53. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

