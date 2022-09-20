Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 28.36% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $355,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $89.49 and a 52-week high of $96.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43.

