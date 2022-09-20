Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $10.66 Average PT from Analysts

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

BZUN opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $486.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.71. Baozun has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

