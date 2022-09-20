Barclays Downgrades Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) to Equal Weight

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UZAPF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flughafen Zürich to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UZAPF opened at $160.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.46. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

