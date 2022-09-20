Barrington Research Comments on Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoneridge in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stoneridge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoneridge

NYSE SRI opened at $18.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $511.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,197,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,942,000 after purchasing an additional 287,517 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter valued at $4,909,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 241,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 20.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,227,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 206,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.