Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
BHC opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.58.
Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
