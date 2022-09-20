Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 18,070,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $16,568,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at about $12,752,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 903.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,153,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

