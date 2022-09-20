Bay Rivers Group Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.50 and its 200-day moving average is $187.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

