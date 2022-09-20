Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $1.18 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.07.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.